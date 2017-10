BRIEF-Synnex reports Q3 EPS $1.87​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp:

* Q3 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4 billion

* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Sees Q4 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.63 to $2.73

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $2.11 to $2.21

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $4.75 billion to $4.95 billion

* Increased quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.87​

* Qtrly ‍ NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.16​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $4.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $4.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S