Sept 14 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys initiates $100 mln accelerated share repurchase agreement

* Synopsys Inc - this agreement is in addition to Synopsys’ $300 mln in stock repurchases thus far in fiscal year 2017

* Synopsys Inc - ‍under terms of ASR, synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1.01 mln shares​