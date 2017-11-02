FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of black duck software
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of black duck software

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc

* Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of Black Duck Software

* Synopsys Inc - ‍under terms of definitive agreement, Synopsys will pay approximately $565 million, or $548 million net of cash acquired​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍in addition, synopsys will assume certain unvested equity of Black Duck employees​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍transaction will be funded by Synopsys with U.S. cash​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys expects Black Duck to contribute approximately $55-60 million to fiscal 2018 revenue​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys currently expects acquisition to be approximately 12 cents dilutive to 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share​

* Synopsys Inc - ‍Synopsys currently expects acquisition to reach break-even in second half of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

