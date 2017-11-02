BRIEF-Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of black duck software

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc
* Synopsys to enhance software integrity platform with acquisition of Black Duck Software
* Synopsys Inc - under terms of definitive agreement, Synopsys will pay approximately $565 million, or $548 million net of cash acquired
* Synopsys Inc - in addition, synopsys will assume certain unvested equity of Black Duck employees
* Synopsys Inc - transaction will be funded by Synopsys with U.S. cash
* Synopsys Inc - Synopsys expects Black Duck to contribute approximately $55-60 million to fiscal 2018 revenue
* Synopsys Inc - Synopsys currently expects acquisition to be approximately 12 cents dilutive to 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share
* Synopsys Inc - Synopsys currently expects acquisition to reach break-even in second half of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: