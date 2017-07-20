FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 天前
BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.44
2017年7月20日 / 下午1点05分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Syntel Q2 earnings per share $0.44

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Syntel Inc:

* Syntel reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $226.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.62 to $1.77

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $865 million to $900 million

* Syntel - board authorized stock repurchase plan under which company may repurchase shares of common stock with a total value not to exceed $60 million

* Syntel Inc - stock repurchase plan is effective on july 25, 2017 and is authorized to continue through December 31, 2018

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.68, revenue view $872.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

