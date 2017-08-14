FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 小时前
BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午1点28分 / 21 小时前

BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems Inc says to reduce ownership in Tianwo-SES JV ​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Suzhou Thvow Technology Co. Announce final negotiations for a restructuring agreement for their joint venture, Tianwo-SES Clean Energy Technologies Co.

* Synthesis Energy Systems - ‍ses confirms that co is finalizing details of restructuring agreement, and total deal value is expected to be 11 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of first step of agreements to be finalized, SES has received an initial payment of 1.2 million yuan​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍as part of restructuring expect to reduce ownership position in Tianwo-SES from original 35% holdings to 25%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below