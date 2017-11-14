BRIEF-Synthesis Energy Systems posts Q1 loss of $0.02 per share

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 晚上9点36分 / 更新于 20 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis energy systems, inc. Reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $300,000

* In Australia, continue to monitor progress of Batchfire Resources Pty Ltd​

* Expect 11.4% ownership in Batchfire operation to generate “meaningful” cash flow to SES as operation matures​

* As of September 30, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.1 million and working capital of $2.3 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

