Oct 25 (Reuters) - Synthesis Energy Systems Inc

* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. reports fiscal 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 revenue $100,000 versus $300,000

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍delay in filing of company’s form 10-K annual report was due to Hurricane Harvey​

* Synthesis Energy Systems Inc - ‍expect an approximate 25% reduction in overhead costs for fiscal year 2018​