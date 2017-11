BRIEF-Sypris posts Q3 loss per share $0.15

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $21.4 million versus $21.4 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $20 million to $22 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $86 million to $92 million

* Sypris Solutions Inc sees ‍2018 gross margin of 15 pct to 17 pct​

* Sypris Solutions - ‍production issues and delayed shipments at Sypris Technologies contributed to $2.2 million miss to forecasted gross profit for quarter​

* Sypris - ‍Q4, 2018 expected to benefit from lower fixed overhead, production costs at Sypris Technologies, elimination of severance, other expenses​

* Sypris Solutions Inc - ‍expect progress made last year and during nine months of 2017 will enable co’s operations to return to profitability by end of H1 2018​

* Sypris Solutions -‍ production issues faced in Q3 have been “substantially” resolved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: