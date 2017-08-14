BRIEF-Sysco Q4 earnings per share $0.57

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sysco Corp qtrly sales increased 5.7% to $14.4 billion

* Sysco Corp says U.S. Food service sales for Q4 were $9.8 billion, a decrease of 3.8% compared to last year

* Sysco Corp says international foodservice sales for Q4 were $2.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion in same period last year

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: