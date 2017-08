July 17 (Reuters) - Sysco Corp

* Sysco says current COO Tom Bené's annual base salary will be increased from $800,000 to $900,000, effective for period from Sept 3 to Dec 31 - SEC filing

* Sysco Corp - effective January 1, 2018, Bené's annual base salary will be increased from $900,000 to $1.1 million Source text: (bit.ly/2usFuPI) Further company coverage: