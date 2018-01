Jan 23 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-MOBILE CLOSES LAYER3 TV ACQUISITION, PREPARES TO TAKE ON CABLE & SATELLITE TV

* T-MOBILE - DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COMPANY GUIDANCE OR EXPECTATIONS

* T-MOBILE - ‍CO‘S NEW TV TEAM TO BE LED BY JEFF BINDER, CEO OF LAYER3 TV, WHO JOINED CO AS EXECUTIVE VP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: