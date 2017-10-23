FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-T-Mobile delivers Q3 earnings per share of $0.63, raises guidance for 2017 — once again
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
深度分析
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国财经
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月23日 / 下午12点58分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-T-Mobile delivers Q3 earnings per share of $0.63, raises guidance for 2017 — once again

3 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - T-mobile US Inc

* T-Mobile delivers record financial results in Q3 2017, raises guidance for 2017 — once again

* Q3 earnings per share $0.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $10 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.01 billion

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍raising and narrowing guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.3 - 3.6 million from 3.0 - 3.6 million for 2017​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍raising and narrowing adjusted EBITDA target to $10.8 - $11.0 billion from $10.5 - $10.9 billion for 2017​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍1.3 million total net additions in quarter​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍maintaining guidance of $4.8 - $5.1 billion of cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest for 2017​

* Qtrly service revenues of $7.6 billion, up 7%‍​

* T-Mobile US Inc - qtrly postpaid phone churn ‍1.23%, down 9 BPS Yoy​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍branded Postpaid Phone average revenue per user (ARPU) was $46.93 in Q3 2017, down 0.3% from Q2 2017​

* T-Mobile - believe current and future regulatory changes have made lifeline program offered by Co’s wholesale partners “uneconomical​”

* T-Mobile - ‍will continue to support wholesale partners offering lifeline program, but excluded lifeline customers from reported wholesale subscriber base​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍negative impact from hurricanes was $39 million in Q3 2017​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍T-Mobile continues to expect that branded postpaid phone ARPU in full-year 2017 will be generally stable compared to full-year 2016​

* T-Mobile - ‍excluding lifeline customers from reported wholesale subscriber base resulted in removal of 160,000 reported wholesale customers as of start of Q3

* T-Mobile - ‍expect additional expenses to be incurred & customer activity to be impacted in Q4 due to hurricanes primarily related to Puerto Rico​ operations

* T-Mobile US Inc qtrly branded postpaid abpu $59.89 versus $63.38‍​

* T-Mobile - ‍negative impact on net income from hurricane related losses in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico was $90 million in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below