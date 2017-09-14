FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-T-Mobile executive says co "looking" good in Q3
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 下午4点42分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-T-Mobile executive says co "looking" good in Q3

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc:

* T-Mobile CFO says “we will be in a position that we can start returning capital to our shareholders” - Goldman Sachs conf (removes extraneous words)

* T-Mobile executive says co “looking” good in Q3. It’s really a continuation of the same - Goldman Sachs conference

* T-Mobile COO says turns out that free iPhones weren’t a great way to get people to switch - Goldman Sachs conf

* T-Mobile CFO on sprint - we don’t have anything new to say, almost getting to the point of fatigue - Goldman Sachs conf Further company coverage:

