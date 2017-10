Oct 10 (Reuters) - Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍announced a partnership with Fox television stations to assist in repacking its 600 MHZ spectrum​

* T-Mobile US Inc - ‍as part of agreement, WWOR-TV will repack in early 2018, over a year sooner than originally proposed fcc deadline of August 2019​