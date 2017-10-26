FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点53分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group Q3 revenue $1.2 billion

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* T. Rowe Price Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.56 including items

* Q3 revenue $1.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍assets under management increased $44.3 billion in Q3 of 2017 to $947.9 billion at September 30, 2017​

* Qtrly ‍average U.S. Mutual fund assets under management increased 12.7 pct to $576.1 billion​

* T. Rowe Price Group-‍investment advisory revenues in current quarter from mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $783.9 million, increase of 11.4 pct from 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

