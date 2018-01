BRIEF-T. Rowe Price Group Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.52

Jan 30 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price Group Inc:

* T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37 INCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.3 BILLION

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED $43.2 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 TO $991.1 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FIRM‘S NET CASH INFLOWS WERE $3.7 BILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MILLION

* FIRM CURRENTLY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE GROWTH TO LESSEN RELATIVE TO 2017

* ‍INCOME TAX PROVISION FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDES A NON-RECURRING CHARGE OF $71.1 MILLION TO REFLECT ESTIMATED EFFECT OF U.S. TAX LAW​

* FIRM IS EVALUATING IMPACT U.S. TAX REFORM WILL HAVE ON IT

* IN GLOBAL FIXED INCOME MARKETS, NON-U.S., EMERGING MARKETS, AND HIGH YIELD DEBT LED WAY FOR QUARTER AND YEAR

* LED BY EMERGING MARKETS, "INTERNATIONAL STOCKS CONTINUED THEIR STRONG RUN, OUTPERFORMING U.S. SHARES IN 2017"