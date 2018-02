BRIEF-T2 Biosystems CFO Darlene Deptula-Hicks Resigns

Feb 5 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS- ON JAN 30, DARLENE DEPTULA-HICKS NOTIFIED CO OF HER RESIGNATION FROM POSITION AS CO‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS- ANTICIPATES ENTERING INTO SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH DEPTULA-HICKS PURSUANT TO WHICH SHE WILL EXECUTE GENERAL RELEASE OF CLAIMS IN CO‘S FAVOR

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS SAYS ‍APPOINTED JOHN M. SPRAGUE TO SERVE AS CO'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ON JAN 30 - SEC FILING​ Source text: (bit.ly/2saD0G2) Further company coverage: