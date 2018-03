March 6 (Reuters) - T2 Biosystems Inc:

* T2 BIOSYSTEMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 55 PERCENT TO $1.7 MILLION

* Q1 2018 PRODUCT REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.9 MILLION TO $1.1 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE AT LEAST 6 NEW CONTRACTS IN Q1 2018