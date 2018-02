Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tag Oil Ltd:

* TAG OIL REPORTS Q3 2018 RESULTS

* TAG OIL - Q3 AVERAGE NET DAILY PRODUCTION 1,043 BOE/D, DOWN 9 PERCENT FROM Q2 2018

* TAG OIL LTD - REVENUES GENERATED FROM OIL AND GAS SALES INCREASED BY 6% FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, TO $6.4 MILLION VERSUS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017