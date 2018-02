Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* TAHOE ANNOUNCES AMENDED $175 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* TAHOE RESOURCES - ‍CO NOW HAS ACCESS TO A $175 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PLUS A $25 MILLION ACCORDION FEATURE, FOR TOTAL ACCESS OF $200 MILLION IN CAPITAL​

* TAHOE RESOURCES INC - ‍REVISED FACILITY REPLACES ITS PREVIOUS FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON JULY 18, 2017 AND WILL MATURE ON JULY 19, 2021​