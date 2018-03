BRIEF-Tahoe Resources says Guatemalan constitutional court requests additional information

March 8 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* GUATEMALAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT REQUESTS ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

* TAHOE RESOURCES-CONSTITUTIONAL COURT OF GUATEMALA REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN LEGAL CASE REGARDING MINERA SAN RAFAEL’S ESCOBAL MINING LICENSE​

* TERMINATION OF ADDITIONAL MINERA SAN RAFAEL EMPLOYEES IS “NOW INEVITABLE DUE TO CONTINUED DELAY IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS”​

* IS EAGER TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT ESCOBAL IN ORDER TO RETURN BENEFIT TO EMPLOYEES, COMMUNITIES, AND REGION

* ‍IN TOTAL, APPROXIMATELY HALF OF EMPLOYEES WILL HAVE HAD THEIR CONTRACTS TERMINATED AS A RESULT​

* UPON RECEIPT OF FAVORABLE RESOLUTION FROM COURT, TAHOE WILL SEEK TO RESTORE ITS WORKFORCE

* TAHOE RESOURCES - FOR EVERY MONTH OF DELAY IN OPERATIONS AT ESCOBAL, ABT $4 MILLION IN TAXES, ROYALTIES ARE NOT BEING PAID TO GOVERNMENT OF GUATEMALA