2 个月前
BRIEF-Tahoe says Escobal mine shipments, supplies delayed due to protestors
2017年6月19日 / 上午10点08分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Tahoe says Escobal mine shipments, supplies delayed due to protestors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe provides Escobal update

* Tahoe Resources - protestors near town of Casillas in Guatemala has been blocking primary road that connects Guatemala City to Escobal mine near Minera San Rafael

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company's shipments and supplies have been delayed

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to its annual production or cost guidance as a result

* Tahoe Resources Inc - company does not expect any adjustments to annual production or cost guidance as a result of delay

* Tahoe Resources Inc - anticipates production and financial performance to be in line with mid-year expectations at end of Q2

* Tahoe Resources Inc - "we anticipate that our performance at mid-year will be well within expectations relative to our guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

