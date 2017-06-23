BRIEF-Tahoe says Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors

June 23 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc:

* Tahoe provides Escobal update

* Tahoe Resources - Guatemalan government has taken legal action to disburse protestors, open primary road that connects Guatemala City to San Rafael Las Flores near Escobal Mine

* Says ‍company is not aware of any serious injuries as a result of action​

* Tahoe Resources Inc - at the time, company has "no reason to believe that its guidance will be affected by this situation"

* Says will continue to work with government, community leaders and others to resolve any on-going concerns by protestors