BRIEF-Tailored Brands Q3 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.75

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tailored Brands Inc:

* TAILORED BRANDS, INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2017 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q3 SALES $810.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03 TO $2.08

* SEES FY 2017 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $1.85

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES AT MEN‘S WEARHOUSE DECREASED 1.0%

* TAILORED BRANDS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR MEN‘S WEARHOUSE AND MOORES TO BE DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS IN FY

* SEES FY COMPARABLE SALES FOR JOS. A. BANK TO INCREASE MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* NOW EXPECTS FY COMPARABLE SALES FOR K&G TO BE DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S