1 个月前
BRIEF-Takata CEO: Top management to step down once transfer to KSS complete
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 凌晨3点47分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Takata CEO: Top management to step down once transfer to KSS complete

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Takata Corp Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada:

* top management to step down once transfer to KSS completed

* likely that Takada family will stop being company shareholders in future

* have not reached final agreements on recall issues with automaker clients, taking longer than expected due to differing views

* Takata lawyer says can't say what final liabilities are yet since discussions over burden of recall fees not done with automakers

* Takata executive: restructured Takata will keep producing ammonium nitrate-based air bag inflators through March 2020 for recalls, plan to stop making them after that

* we still don't know why accidents occurred, no way of predicting during development stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

