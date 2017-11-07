FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 loss per share $0.03
2017年11月7日 / 晚上11点39分 / 几秒前

BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Software Q2 loss per share $0.03

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Take Two Interactive Software Inc :

* Take Two Interactive Software Q2 loss per share $0.03; Q2 GAAP net revenue $443.6 million, up 6 percent

* Q2 net bookings grew 20 percent to $577 million

* Sees Q3 loss per share $0.25 to $0.35; sees Q3 gaap net revenue $440 million to $490 million

* Sees Q3 net bookings to range from $610 million to $660 million

* Sees fiscal 2018 earnings per share $0.55 to $0.80; Sees fiscal 2018 gaap net revenue $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion

* Sees fiscal 2018 net bookings to range from $1.93 billion to $2.03 billion

* Says due to higher internal royalties driven by performance of grand theft Auto V, Grand Theft Auto online, reducing fiscal 2018 net income outlook Source text : [ nBwbh3bgha ] Further company coverage:

