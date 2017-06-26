FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial
2017年6月26日 / 上午10点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive results from phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial evaluating Adcetris in frontline advanced hodgkin lymphoma

* Says interim analysis of overall survival, key secondary endpoint, also trended in favor of Adcetris+AVD arm

* Says safety profile of Adcetris+AVD in trial was consistent with that known for single-agent components of regimen

* Says there was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the Adcetris+AVD arm

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit trial results to regulatory authorities for approval in respective territories

* phase 3 clinical trial met primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival versus control arm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

