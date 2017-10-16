FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 早上7点51分 / 6 天内

BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM (brigatinib) in alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says ‍confirmed objective response rate, which was primary endpoint, was 46 percent in arm a and 55 percent in arm b​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍efficacy and safety data from alta trial continue to support future trials with 180 mg dosing regimen​

* Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍median overall survival os was not reached in arm a and 27.6 months in arm b​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below