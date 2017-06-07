BRIEF-Takeda, Seattle Genetics announce Lancet publication

June 7 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce Lancet publication of phase 3 alcanza clinical trial data of adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) for CD30-positive cutaneous t-cell lymphoma

* Takeda - ‍takeda plans to begin to submit data from alcanza trial to regulatory agencies in its territories in 2017​

* Takeda - ‍Seattle Genetics plans to submit these data as part of a supplemental biologics license application to FDA in mid-2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: