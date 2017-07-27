FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 早上8点15分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Tal Education Group Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group

* Tal education group qtrly non-gaap net income per ADS $0.43

* Tal education group announces unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended may 31, 2017

* Sees q2 2018 revenue $428.4 million to $433.8 million

* Q1 revenue $321.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $307.8 million

* Qtrly total student enrollments up by 62.2% year-over-year

* Total net revenues for Q2 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between us$428.4 million and us$433.8 million

* Tal education group says projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in range of 61% to 63% for q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below