Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tal Education Group:

* TAL EDUCATION - EQUITY INVESTMENT FIRM TO BUY $500 MILLION OF NEWLY ISSUED CLASS A SHARES OF CO

* TAL EDUCATION - AFTER DEAL, INVESTOR WILL HOLD ABOUT 5% OF CO‘S OUTSTANDING SHARES

* TAL ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY A LONG-TERM EQUITY INVESTMENT FIRM

* TAL EDUCATION - INVESTOR AGREED NOT TO SELL, TRANSFER OR DISPOSE SHARES ACQUIRED FOR 6 MONTHS AFTER DEAL CLOSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: