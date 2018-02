BRIEF-Talend Reports Q4 Revenue Rose 36 Pct To $41.5 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Talend Sa:

* TALEND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $200 MILLION TO $202 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $45.3 MILLION TO $46.3 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 36 PERCENT TO $41.5 MILLION

* Q1 OF 2018 NET LOSS PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.36 TO $0.33

* Q1 OF 2018 NON-IFRS NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.20 TO $0.16

* FULL YEAR 2018 NET LOSS PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.05 TO $1.01

* FULL YEAR 2018 NON-IFRS NET LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.48 TO $0.44

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* QTRLY NON-IFRS NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29, REVENUE VIEW $41.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.15, REVENUE VIEW $43.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.50, REVENUE VIEW $193.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: