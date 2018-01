Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES CRUDE OIL TERMINAL ACQUISITIONS AND COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENTS AT PONY EXPRESS

* TALLGRASS ENERGY - ‍TALLGRASS TERMINALS LLC TO BUY 51 % MEMBERSHIP INTEREST IN PAWNEE,COLO CRUDE OIL TERMINAL FROM ZENITH ENERGY FOR ABOUT $31 MILLION​

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - TALLGRASS TERMINALS HAS ALSO ACQUIRED 38 PERCENT INTEREST IN DEEPROCK NORTH FOR $19.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: