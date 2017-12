Dec 7 (Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp:

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS PRICES OFFERING OF $250 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ADDITIONAL NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 101.5% OF PAR, PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST FROM SEPTEMBER 15, 2017