3 天前
BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨1点26分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Tamarack Valley Energy reports Q2 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces record 2017 second quarter results, continued operational success and increased 2017 exit production guidance

* Says achieved record corporate production in Q2/17 of 19,336 boe/d, up 9% over Q1/17 and more than doubled Q2/16

* Qtrly ffo $0.15

* By end 2017, anticipate net debt to q4 annualized funds flow (including hedges) to be below 1.0 times

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd - for FY17 ,has increased its exit production guidance to approximately 22,000 boe/d (57-62% oil and ngls) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

