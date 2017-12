Dec 22 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: TAMEDIA AND GOLDBACH GROUP PURSUING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* TAMEDIA MADE PRELIM ANNOUNCEMENT OF PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR GOLDBACH GROUP AT CHF 35.50 PER SHARE

* THIS AMOUNTS TO A PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 216 MILLION FOR 100 PERCENT OF SHARES

* GOLDBACH IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE OPERATING AS AN INDEPENDENT COMPANY IN MARKET