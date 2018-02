BRIEF-Tamedia: ‍Takeover Offer For Goldbach Group

Feb 2 (Reuters) - GOLDBACH GROUP AG:

* ‍TAKEOVER OFFER FOR GOLDBACH GROUP AG - PUBLICATION OF OFFER PROSPECTUS​

* OFFER PERIOD COMMENCES ON TUESDAY, 19 FEBRUARY AND LASTS UNTIL FRIDAY, 16 MARCH 2018

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GOLDBACH GROUP AG IS RECOMMENDING THAT SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT​

* TAMEDIA - ‍IS OFFERING CHF 35.50 FOR EACH SHARE OF GOLDBACH GROUP AG, LESS ANY DIVIDEND PAID PRIOR TO SETTLEMENT OF TENDER OFFER​

* ‍BEAT CURTI AND VERAISON SICAV, TWO LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS OF GOLDBACH GROUP, PROMISED TO TENDER THEIR SHARES

* ‍COMPANIES ARE ALSO PLANNING TO EXPAND OUT-OF-HOME ADVERTISING SEGMENT TOGETHER WITH NEO ADVERTISING AG

* ‍TAMEDIA WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN NEO ADVERTISING AG​