BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care sees Q3 sales of about $26.5 mln to $27.5 mln

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tandem Diabetes Care Inc:

* Sees Q3 sales about $26.5 million to $27.5 million - sec filing

* Tandem Diabetes - expect seasonality to have similar impact on sales in 2017

* Tandem - ‍do not expect funding from completed or proposed financing to fully address substantial doubt about co’s ability to continue as a going concern​

* Tandem Diabetes-expectation of seasonality impact excludes about $3.5 million deferred sales&upgrade fees received with technology program expected in q3​

* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc- ‍expect we will be required to raise additional capital in order to continue as a going concern​