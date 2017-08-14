FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 小时前
BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says on Aug 10 executed Promissory Notes with BOKF pertaining to existing credit facilities
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上7点44分 / 15 小时前

BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory says on Aug 10 executed Promissory Notes with BOKF pertaining to existing credit facilities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc:

* On Aug 10, co executed a Promissory Note with BOKF, NA dba Bank of Texas pertaining to existing $6 million line of credit facility​

* Credit facility maturity date was extended from September 18, 2018 to September 18, 2019 - SEC filing​

* Also on august 10, co executed Promissory Note with BOKF, pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility for purchase of stock

* Promissory Note pertaining to existing $15 million line of credit facility extended draw period to August 18, 2018 Source text: (goo.gl/vqQ46K) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below