Feb 28 (Reuters) - Frontline Ltd:

* FRONTLINE CEO SAYS CURRENT TANKER RATES ARE SOME OF THE WORST WE HAVE SEEN

* FRONTLINE CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE 20 PERCENT OF VLCC FLEET IS CANDIDATE FOR SCRAPPING, SO MARKET WILL TIGHTEN AT SOME POINT

* FRONTLINE CEO SAYS EXPECTS SCRAPPING TO BE SIGNIFICANT THIS YEAR, GUESSES COULD BE CLOSE TO 40 SHIPS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)