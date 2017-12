BRIEF-Tantech Holdings Enters Deal With Zhejiang Apeikesi Energy Co

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tantech Holdings Ltd:

* TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ON DEC 14, CO ENTERED A DEAL TO TRANSFER ELECTRIC DOUBLE-LAYER CAPACITOR CARBON BUSINESS TO ZHEJIANG APEIKESI ENERGY CO LTD

* TANTECH HOLDINGS LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED TERMS OF SALE OF ELECTRIC DOUBLE-LAYER CAPACITOR CARBON BUSINESS

* TANTECH HOLDINGS-CO WILL SELL AND TRANSFER ALL OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS RELATED TO EDLC CARBON, EQUIPMENT FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND PRODUCTION FOR RMB 16 MILLION