July 17 (Reuters) - Tantech Holdings Ltd

* Tantech Holdings Ltd finalized acquisition of Suzhou E Motors - expanding environmentally-friendly automotive technology

* Tantech Holdings Ltd - acquiring 70% equity interest in Suzhou E Motors from Henglong Chen

* Tantech Holdings - shall acquire 70% equity interest of Suzhou E Motors directly from Henglong Chen with total cash consideration of about $14.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: