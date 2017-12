Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tantech Holdings Ltd:

* Tantech - Co, ‍​Suzhou E Motors Buses, Zhenjiang Baichuan New Energy Automobile agreed to modify EV purchase contracts - SEC Filing

* Tantech Holdings - Zhenjiang Baichuan to first buy 100 EVs and buy additional EVs conditionally

* Tantech Holdings - Zhenjiang Baichuan to pay 30 percent of purchase price for 100 EVs, or RMB8.4 million, by Dec. 15, and co to deliver 100 EVS by 2017-end Source text: (bit.ly/2B98yzo) Further company coverage: