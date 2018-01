BRIEF-Tapestry Inc Says HK Stock Exchange Approved Withdrawal Of Listing Of HDRs

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc:

* STOCK EXCHANGE HAS APPROVED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF HDRS ON STOCK EXCHANGE

* WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF HDRS FROM STOCK EXCHANGE TO BECOME EFFECTIVE AT 9:00 A.M. (HONG KONG TIME) ON MARCH 2, 2018

* DEALINGS IN HDRS ON STOCK EXCHANGE TO CEASE AT 4:00 P.M. (HONG KONG TIME) ON JAN. 30, 2018

* STOCK EXCHANGE HAS APPROVED WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF HDRS ON HK STOCK EXCHANGE EFFECTIVE 2 MARCH 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)