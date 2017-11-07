FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tapestry reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 下午12点39分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Tapestry reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc

* Tapestry, Inc. reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 same store sales fell 2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up about 30 percent

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion

* Q1 sales $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Tapestry Inc - ‍Maintains fiscal 2018 guidance​

* Tapestry Inc - ‍Expect to achieve run-rate synergies of approximately $100 to $115 million in fiscal 2019 versus previous guidance of $50 million​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $5.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tapestry -‍ Coach comparable store sales impacted by both expected calendar shifts & inventory challenges, unanticipated natural disasters​ in quarter

* Tapestry Inc - ‍Recorded charges of approximately $188 million, which relate to purchase and integration of Kate Spade​, in quarter on a reported basis

* Tapestry Inc - Qtrly‍​ global comparable store sales declined 2% for Coach

* Tapestry Inc - ‍Run-rate synergies of about $100 to $115 million in fiscal 2019 expected from Kate Spade acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below