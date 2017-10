Sept 25 (Reuters) - TapImmune Inc

* TapImmune appoints Peter Hoang as president and chief executive officer

* TapImmune Inc - ‍Glynn Wilson, who was recently re-appointed chairman, will now serve as as strategic advisor​

* TapImmune Inc - with Hoang appointment, board of directors has expanded from six to seven members

* TapImmune Inc - Hoang has also been appointed as a member of TapImmune's board of directors