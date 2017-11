Nov 14 (Reuters) - TapImmune Inc:

* TapImmune Inc - 280-patient efficacy trial sponsored by Mayo Clinic evaluating TPIV200 efficacy expected to begin by year end 2017​

* TapImmune - ‍enrolled final patient in randomized Phase 2 clinical study of novel T-cell vaccine candidate TPIV200

* TapImmune Inc - ‍look forward to reporting interim immunogenicity results in first half of 2018 from TPIV200 study​