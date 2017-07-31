FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
BRIEF-TAR Holdings LLC says resignation of Sito Mobile’s CEO "is necessary"
2017年7月31日 / 晚上7点17分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-TAR Holdings LLC says resignation of Sito Mobile’s CEO "is necessary"

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Tar Holdings LLC:

* Sito Mobile’s largest stockholder TAR Holdings LLC calls on four members of board to resign

* ‍TAR says believes that immediate resignation of Thomas Pallack as Sito Mobile's CEO and certain other members of new management team "is necessary"​

* Says continues to believe compensation packages recently approved by Sito Mobile's board are "not in best interests" of company

* Says TAR Holdings LLC owns abut 10 percent of Sito Mobile Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

