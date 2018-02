BRIEF-Targa Resources Qtrly Total Revenue $2,702.8 Mln Vs $2,012.6 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NET MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,702.8 MILLION VERSUS $2,012.6 MILLION

* TARGA RESOURCES - EXPECTS 2018 FIELD GATHERING AND PROCESSING NATURAL GAS INLET VOLUMES WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN 3,150 MMCF/D & 3,350 MMCF/D

* ‍ IN THE QUARTER, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $269.5 MILLION IN CONNECTION WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ( “TAX ACT”)​

* ESTIMATES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $1,225 MILLION AND $1,325 MILLION

* ‍TARGA ESTIMATES 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BILLION​

* Q4 2017 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TARGA RESOURCES CORP. WAS $283.1 MILLION COMPARED TO LOSS OF $150.8 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: