BRIEF-Target Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $1.37 Excluding Items

March 6 (Reuters) - Target Corp:

* TARGET REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.15 TO $5.45

* ‍ Q4 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $2.02 REFLECT DISCRETE BENEFITS RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.38, REVENUE VIEW $22.53 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.40 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.6 PERCENT FOR Q4

* SEES ‍FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES​

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES INCREASED 29 PERCENT

* ‍ IN Q1 2018, TARGET EXPECTS A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES​

* ‍ TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MILLION OF BENEFIT IN QUARTER DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY​

* ‍ TAX ACT RESULTED IN A DISCRETE $352 MILLION NET BENEFIT FROM REMEASUREMENT OF OUR NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES IN QUARTER​